НачалоРегионаДупница
НовиниРегионаДупница

Продължава гасенето на пожара край язовир “Калин”

By Екип Blagoevgrad.EU
0
4
Продължава гасенето на пожара, който възникна вчера в района на Калин.
Към момента на място са служители на Природен парк “Рилски манастир”, ТП на ДГС “Рилски манастир”, служители от Рилска света обител, както и пожарникари от гр. Рила, които работят за локализирането на пожара, така че да успеят да го потушат възможно най-скоро.
И днес пътят от с. Пастра до язовир Калин ще остане затворен.
предишна статия
Валежи, гръмотевици и опасно високи температури днес
Следваща статия
Двама души пострадаха при катастрофа на входа на Банско

ПРОЧЕТЕТЕ ОЩЕ..

ВАШИЯТ КОМЕНТАР

Моля, въведете коментар!
Моля, въведете името си тук

Последвайте ни...

81,580Последователикато
1,538последователиследвам
507абонатиабонирам

Най-новите новини

зареди още

Партньори

Най-доброто онлайн казино в България, представено от CasinoBulgaria10.

Добре дошли в информационна агенция Blagoevgrad.eu

За контакти, реклама и въпроси: blagoevgrad.eu@gmail.com

error: