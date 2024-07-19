НачалоБлагоевград
Благоевград отбеляза 187 години от рождението на Васил Левски

By Екип Blagoevgrad.EU
С ритуал по полагане на венци и цветя Благоевград отбеляза 187 години от рождението на Васил Левски.
Васил Иванов Кунчев, е роден на 18 юли 1837 г. в Карлово.
През 1862 г. заминава за Сърбия и взема участие в Първата българска легия на Раковски в Белград. Там заради ловкост и храброст получава прозвището Левски (според легендата е направил лъвски скок по време на военни упражнения).
През пролетта на 1864 г., навръх Великден в Сопот, Левски в присъствието на най-близките си приятели сам отрязва дългите си монашески коси. От този момент той става дякон.
Апостолът на Българската свобода е предаден през зимата на 1872 г. Заловен е в Къкринското ханче до Ловеч. Съден е в София. Обесен край град София на 19 февруари 1873 г.
