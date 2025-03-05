НачалоАктуално
МОСВ засилва контрола върху нерегламентираните сметища

Министърът на околната среда и водите Манол Генов взе участие в 38-ото Общо събрание на Националното сдружение на общините в Република България. Сред ключовите теми в дискусията бяха:
По-строг контрол върху нерегламентираните сметища – общините трябва да отделят по-голям ресурс за тяхното премахване.
 Въвеждане на депозитна система за опаковки – финансов стимул за връщане на пластмасови бутилки, стъкло и алуминиеви кенчета, което ще подпомогне рециклиращата индустрия.
🌫 Преместване на станции за мониторинг на въздуха в София – МОСВ задейства процедурата за нови локации на станциите в „Младост“ и „Павлово“.
