Кола пламна в промишлената зона на Сандански

By Екип Blagoevgrad.EU
0
8

На 07.02.2024 г. около 10:34 часа е получен сигнал за пожар в лек автомобил в промишлената зона на гр. Сандански.

Погасен от екип на РСПБЗН- Сандански. Вероятна причина за пожара е късо съединение.

