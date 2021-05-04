19.7 C
Започват проявите, посветени на празника на град Сандански

By Бояна Илиева
Тази вечер в Епископската базилика отварят световната музикална съкровищница с изпълненията на Камерна опера – Благоевград.
Минути преди да се насладим на класическата музика, ще ни завладеят изпълненията на
Китаро-мандолинния оркестър “Стефан Борилов” и Самодеен театър “Пейо Яворов”.
Началото е в 19:00 ч. в Епископската базилика.
Вход свободен.
Бояна Илиеваhttp://blagoevgrad.eu

