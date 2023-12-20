НачалоАктуално
ТИР се обърна в Кресненкото дефиле

Тежкотоварен автомобил се е преобърнал в Кресненското дефиле, предаде “Фокус”.

По първоначални данни няма пострадали.

Трафикът не е затруднен, тъй като превозното средство е извън платното за движение.

