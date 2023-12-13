НачалоАктуално
АктуалноРегионаБанско

Пламна покрив на хотел в Банско

By Екип Blagoevgrad.EU
0
3

На 12.12.2023 г. около 12:25 часа е получен сигнал за пожар в покривна конструкция на хотел в гр. Банско.

Погасен от екип на РСПБЗН-Банско.

Причината запожара е техническа късо съединение в ел. инсталацията.

предишна статия
Временно връщат хартиената рецепта за антибиотици
Следваща статия
КАТ с акция след употребата на алкохол и наркотици

ПРОЧЕТЕТЕ ОЩЕ..

ВАШИЯТ КОМЕНТАР

Моля, въведете коментар!
Моля, въведете името си тук

Последвайте ни...

81,580Последователикато
1,538последователиследвам
507абонатиабонирам
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Най-новите новини

зареди още

Добре дошли в информационна агенция Blagoevgrad.eu

За контакти, реклама и въпроси: blagoevgrad.eu@gmail.com

error: