Благоевград е домакин на боксов турнир „Смело сърце”

Над 80 деца от спортни клубове от различни точки на България ще вземат участие в третото издание на турнира „Смело сърце“ в Благоевград.
Състезанието ще се проведе на 16 декември от 10.00 часа в зала „Орфей“ в парк „Македония“. Събитието се организира от БК „Пирин“ със съдействието на Община Благоевград.
В срещите ще вземат участие спортисти от БК „Пирин“, „БК Ротунда“, БК „Тайсън“, БК „Македония“, БК „Лъвовете“ (Петрич), БК „Беласица“ (Петрич), БК „Самоков“ и БК „Кико“ (София).
За победителите са подготвени медали и грамоти.
